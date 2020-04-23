Live Now
WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)–It’s National Library Week and while libraries may be closed physically, many are still helping the public celebrate through online programs.

The theme of National Library Week this year is “Find the Library at your Place.” Handley Regional Library System is celebrating by providing community members with content on their 24/7 digital library. They also have online daily challenges on their website and social media pages where people can enter for a chance to win a $25 gift card to the restaurant of their choice.

Some of the virtual challenges include Theatrical Thursday, Book Face Friday, and Learn the Story Saturday.

