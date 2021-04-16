National Healthcare Decisions Day encourages people to make advance care planning decisions

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — April 16 is National Healthcare Decisions Day, and Valley Health is encouraging people to sit down and talk with their family members to make a healthcare plan if they suddenly become ill or injured and are unable to speak for themselves

Advance care planning is something that is recommended for everyone, regardless of health status or age. According to Valley Health, the Patient Self-Determination Act of 1990 gives every citizen the right to have an advance directive for their healthcare wishes in writing.

“We really recommend that we take the time and reflection when we’re not in a crisis when we have the time to think about our values have the time to talk with our loved ones about what’s important to us,” said Rachel Schwartz, Palliative Care Social Worker.

Valley Health says that with the pandemic, they hope people will prioritize this discussion now more than ever.