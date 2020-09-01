National Archives loans 19th Amendment display to Alexandria Library

The National Archives shipped the panels to the Barrett Branch for free.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Library’s Barrett Branch is celebrating the centennial of the 19th Amendment with a display on loan from the National Archives.

The display, called “Rightfully Hers,” is up until September 23. Local History and Special Collections Branch Manager Tricia Walker says the library wanted the community’s children and families to have an extra resource while much of traditional education is limited during the pandemic.

Walker says the display supplements what the library already has. For budgetary reasons, it also makes the display possible in the first place; the National Archives shipped the panels to the Barrett Branch for free.

“A lot of times, especially with local history, we’re behind a glass wall and people are a little scared to venture there,” Walker said with a laugh. “So something like this brings attention to history and it also allows staff to direct attention our way.”

The library’s hours vary these days. If you plan to visit the display, Walker suggests checking the website first for updates. The Barrett Branch is at 25 percent capacity.

