NAMI holds annual Mental Health Awareness Walk at Tyson’s Corner

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — More than 400 supporters came out to Tyson’s Corner on Saturday to raise funds for programs that help people cope with depression, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) holds their annual walk, which is all about celebrating empowerment and recovery of people who deal with mental health conditions.

According to NAMI, 1 in 5 people live with a mental health condition during their lifetime. The organization’s goal with their 11th annual walk is to show individuals they are not alone, and there is hope.

Assefash Makonnen has brother who has a mental health condition. In hopes to support him, her and her mother planned to cross the finish line together, but her mother passed away last month.

“We’re all herre in support of something that she really cared about, a mission that she dedicated her life to,” said Makonnen of her mother. “Were able to have people come here from New York, and some of my aunts and family members are gathering and walking together in solidarity.”

Despite a difficult time, Assefash believed it was important to paricipate in the walk to support the organization that has significantly impacted her family.

Makonnen continued, “When we didn’t know where else to look, it’s been a really helpful resource. So this walk means a lot. “