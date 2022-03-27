FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The NAACP and the NCNW have come together to recognize the contributions of women of color in the community and their respective fields.

The event was hosted both in-person and online.

“We’re going to talk to amazing women who have either been sheroes in Fairfax County or in the Northern Virginia area who have made a significant accomplishment,” said Evelyn Spain, Chairperson of Women in the NAACP.

Many women honored at the event have thrived in their fields, including law, education, stem, and the arts.

“Today we have myself I’m an attorney, we have a doctor, we have educators, we have people that have doctorates in various fields, so it’s important to be able to come together to have networks to support each other going forward,” said Vanessa Jordan, Attorney.

Organization leaders say this event allows them to highlight the significant work of community members.

“It is important to highlight both are women in all different areas of industry, whether it be political, whether it be social, whether it be business, or technology and science. We think it’s important to highlight all of the contributions that women have made in the past here today and in the future,” said Cypriana McCray/President of the NCNW.

The NAACP has hosted this event for three years.