Musical theater student sings for community

The senior sang a song from the musical she was cast in after the production was cancelled.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)–With the cancellation of K-12 schools in Virginia for the rest of the academic year, James Wood High School in Winchester was forced to cancel their spring musical production of The Wizard of Oz and postpone it to next winter.

James Wood Senior Ella Schnoor, was cast as the lead role of Dorothy and will no longer get to play the part since she will be graduating. Instead, she dressed in her costume and sang a song from the musical in a video shared with the community.

“Find times to sing and perform and you can post it somewhere and just and have people see the light that’s through this darkness and we can still be together even though we have to be apart right now,” said Ella Schnoor.

Friday was supposed to be the opening day of the James Wood musical.