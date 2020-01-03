Music teacher arrested for aggravated sexual battery

Hou provides private music lessons, primarily to children. Hou also held music camps in his studio during summer months.

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau’s Child Abuse Squad announced Friday it arrested and charged music teacher Jun Hou with aggravated sexual battery against a juvenile student.

The victim alleges Hou inappropriately touched them at his music school, Jun Hou Classic Music LLC on Lee Highway. Hun was arrested on Monday Dec. 23. He was released on Dec. 30 after posting $10,000 bond.

Hou provides private music lessons, primarily to children. Hou also held music camps in his studio during summer months. Police believe there are more victims. Detectives would like to hear from anyone who is concerned their child may have had inappropriate contact with Hou. He does not have a criminal record.

According to police, this is the third sexual abuse case involving music instructors in the past year. One of the previous suspects died by suicide since being charged.

“Victim specialists from our Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the identified victim receives appropriate resources and assistance,” police said in a press release on Friday.

Detectives are asking for anybody with information about this event to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637). Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.