Museum of the Shenandoah Valley store carries artwork from regional artists

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Small business Saturday is the time to shop to support local businesses during the holiday season. The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley wants shoppers to check out their museum store, which carries artwork from over thirty regional artists.

Many artists have struggled financially during the pandemic with the cancellation of craft and art shows. The store carries local artwork such as ornaments, quilts, and pottery. Money from sales goes toward the artists and the museum.

The museum store says they will help shoppers over the phone and arrange for curbside pickup.

