Museum of the Shenandoah Valley opens new outdoor art exhibit

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley has a new outdoor art exhibit that features the work of regional artists.

The MSV Invitational Outdoor Sculpture Show features contemporary art throughout the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley’s gardens. Many of the contemporary art sculptures were crafted by regional artists and created this year.

“There are works of steel and copper and stone that I think are fun and engaging and they really enhance the garden experience,” said Corwyn Garman, director of exhibitions and artist initiatives at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.

Some of the works feature movement concepts with wind, and others are built to blend in with their surroundings.

“Well we’ve got 7 regional artists represented in this show that I think are some of the most creative and really hard working professional sculptors in our region,” said Garman.

Museum staff says they’ve had exhibits in the gardens before and received positive feedback from the community. That’s partly why they decided to bring this sculpture show to gardens.

“Our public and the audience loves the opportunity to come here and see sculpture in this setting and we thought we’d give local and regional sculptors a chance to showcase their work,” stated Garman.

The exhibit will be on display through October 31, 2021.