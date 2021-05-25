Murder suspect expected to be brought back to Virginia from Miami

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Murder suspect Robert Avery Dupree Coltrain is expected to be brought back to Virginia after he was arrested in Florida in connection with the killing of a local man.

In October of last year, Triangle local Brian Trotter went missing and was found a few days later in the trunk of Coltrain’s car in Miami, Florida after a car accident, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

When Trotter’s remains were found, a Miami-Dade medical examiner determined he had been shot multiple times and declared the incident a homicide.

On Monday, PWCPD obtained warrants to arrest Coltrain on murder charges.

“As of right now he is incarcerated in Florida and will face extradition back to Virginia to face these charges,” said Sergeant Jonathan Perok, a spokesperson for PWCPD.

Coltrain is expected to appear in court on July 26.