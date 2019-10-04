Murder-for-hire suspect arrested at Dulles Airport

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — A man who was sought by police for his alleged involvement in a 2015 murder-for-hire death was arrested this week in Fairfax County.

According to authorities, 60-year-old Chaudhary Arshad Mahmood was taken into custody for his alleged involvement in paying two individuals to murder a well-known business-man and member of Richmond’s Muslim community.

The suspect was arrested at Washington Dulles International Airport after arriving in the U.S. from outside the country, according to Chesterfield County. The suspect is being held without bond in the Chesterfield Jail and is charged with first-degree murder.