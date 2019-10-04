Murder-for-hire suspect arrested at Dulles Airport

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — A man who was sought by police for his alleged involvement in a 2015 murder-for-hire death was arrested this week in Fairfax County.

According to authorities, 60-year-old Chaudhary Arshad Mahmood was taken into custody for his alleged involvement in paying two individuals to murder a well-known business-man and member of Richmond’s Muslim community.

The suspect was arrested at Washington Dulles International Airport after arriving in the U.S. from outside the country, according to Chesterfield County. The suspect is being held without bond in the Chesterfield Jail and is charged with first-degree murder.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories