Mural to cover facade of Crystal City’s Synetic Theater

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — In the next two weeks, the Crystal City Business Improvement District will choose one design from five artists who submitted designs for a mural that will go over the facade of Synetic Theater.

“One of the things about Crystal City is we have a lot of walls and concrete,” said Rob Madle, chief operating officer of the BID. “One of our programs has really been about considering our walls as a canvas; as a gallery of opportunity for injecting art and energy and creativity into the streetscape.”

The building was constructed in the late sixties and early seventies. Now that it’s out of style, the BID is bringing the building (along with the rest of Crystal City) into 2019.

The mural is expected to stay up until theater leaves or the building is remodeled.