“Multicultural books” are coming to Alexandria City Public Schools, thanks to grant funding

CITY OF ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) Alexandria City Public Schools is using a $60,000 grant to distribute multicultural books in its early childhood education programs and at its eight Title I schools.

Thanks to a grant from a nonprofit called First Book, ACPS teachers received books in many languages that reflect the diversity in their classrooms. Parents frequently volunteer to read the books to kindergartners during school hours, but the books don’t just stay in the classrooms. Students are encouraged to take them home.

William Ramsay Elementary School has been using the books in its kindergarten classrooms for about a month.

“We want the characters to look like them, we want students to associate themselves with characters in the book, we want the characters to have experiences that they can connect with culturally and just on basic appearances,” said Principal Michael Routhouska. “We want our students to see that books are about them as well and they also can be authors of books.”

ACPS says the books will also be available at family engagement opportunities and will be placed on bookshelves in community centers.