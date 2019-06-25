Multi-vehicle crash kills 2 in Page County

Virginia State Police have released the name of one of the victims

LURAY, Va. (WDVM) — Two people are dead after a 3-vehicle crash in page county Monday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey, Jonathan Kite, 37, of Elkton, Va. was driving a 2020 Kia Telluride westbound on route 211 near Bixlers Ferry Road. At approximately 4:54 p.m., Kite crossed the median and hit an eastbound 2005 Chevy Impala head-on.

Both Kite and the driver of the Chevy were killed in the crash. Kite’s vehicle also struck a 1999 GMC Envoy, driven by a Luray woman, who was not injured.

Troopers have not yet released the identity of the driver of the Chevy, as they have yet to inform the victim’s family.

The crash remains under investigation.