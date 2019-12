Two southbound lanes of Sully Rd near McLearen Rd were closed around 2 p.m.

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — A crash involving multiple cars closed two lanes of Sully Road southbound near McLearen Road in Chantilly around 2 p.m. on Monday, according to Fairfax County Police Department.

Police say at this time, four people are at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities are requesting drivers to use alternate routes.

This story will be updated.