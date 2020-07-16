MSV implements rapid response project to collect items from pandemic and BLM movement

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley is implementing a Rapid Response Collecting strategy to gather items from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement for use by the museum.
The museum says that they want to preserve items from these historic moments and movements to help future generations understand the impact they have on our present lives.
You must be at least 18 years old to donate items. If you’re under the age of 18 you must give your items to someone 18 or older to present to the museum.
According to the museum, items related to COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement to be considered include:
COVID-19
- Face masks
- At-home school curriculum
- Business signs (related to closures, take-out offerings, updated hours, etc.)
- Grocery list
- Furlough notice
- Artwork
Black Lives Matter marches and protests
- Homemade signs
- Artwork
- T-shirts
- Face masks
- Photographs
Items should not be donated in-person. You should take a picture and send a description of your objects to the curator of collections or the collections manager via email to npowers@themsv.org and lfleming@themsv.org.
