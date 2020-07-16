WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley is featuring a new exhibit called the Bodice Project which aims to promote healing for those impacted by breast cancer.
The exhibit includes 23 objects. Many of the art pieces feature body cast sculptures, created using individuals who had mastectomies or reconstructive surgeries as a result of breast cancer. The exhibit includes quotes from breast cancer survivors and describes how the journey has touched their lives.
“Between the artist statements, the quotes from survivors that are on the wall, and the works themselves….viewers who have not had an intimate interaction with breast cancer will become more sensitive to the feelings and the processes of people who are going through that,” said Nancy Huth, MSV Deputy Director for Arts and Education.
The exhibit will be on display through November 1, 2020.
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- MSV Bodice Project exhibit promotes healing for breast cancer survivors
- Berkeley County making commitment to broadband expansion
- MSV implements rapid response project to collect items from pandemic and BLM movement
- Frederick police investigate reported shooting Thursday evening
- Fire and Rescue Chief Linaburg has announced his intent to retire
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App