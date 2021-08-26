Move-in day for Marymount University

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Marymount University welcomed students back to campus on Thursday, August 26, and classes start on Monday the 30th.

While the school did have students on campus through the first year of the pandemic, there was an option to stay home and take classes online. This changed the way that students in work-study or working as community assistants in dorms did their jobs.

For the 2021-2022 school year, these students are excited to have a complete student-work experience.

Ray Teagle, a community assistant, said, “I’m looking forward to meeting new people, specifically my residents who are upstairs moving in right now. I’m really looking forward to seeing the new class coming in and helping them come in and transitioning to a new school and a new environment.”

Marymount’s current COVID-19 safety guidelines include masking indoors.