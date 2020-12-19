Mount Vernon Winter Glow

MOUNT VERNON, Va. (WDVM) — Due to COVID-19, Mount Vernon couldn’t host its traditional candlelight tour, but instead, they found a way to make it work inviting residents to come out and enjoy the lights for this year’s winter glow.

Mount Vernon Gardens.

“Lots of people in the Washington, D.C. area have enjoyed coming to Mount Vernon for years to experience our candlelight tour where they go to the mansion and it’s lit up. It’s become a tradition for many families in the area, but unfortunately, we can’t do that due to COVID-19 restrictions, so Mount Vernon came up with this creative solution where families can still come out on our large estate,” said Julie Almacy, Director of Public Affairs for Mount Vernon.

A George Washington actor walks the grounds.

From carolers and cauldrons to bread bakers and mazes, Mount Vernon has it all, even a live camel.

“We have Aladdin the camel who George Washington brought a camel to Mount Vernon during the holiday times so we like to interpret that every year as well,” expressed Almacy.

Many people were excited to walk the grounds of Mount Vernon, celebrating the holiday season a bit differently than George Washington would have.

“Aladdin” the camel.

“I’m totally stoked for this winter glow. Coming out to Mount Vernon, it’s one of my favorite historical places. When you come out here, you learn a lot, there’s a lot of fun traditions,” said Samuel Bradburn, a Mount Vernon visitor.

If you’re interested in seeing Revolutionary War reenactors, artisans a light show, and more, a ticket purchase allows you to walk around all evening. Gates open at 5:30 and close at 8:45.

“We have tickets available for this weekend and the weekend after Christmas and we hope people come out and see us,” said Almacy.

To purchase tickets or learn more, click here.