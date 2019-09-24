Mount Vernon High School hosts voter registration drive, sponsored by League of Women Voters

Last year, Mount Vernon registered about 50 percent of its eligible students; a record for the high school.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — On Tuesday, Mount Vernon High School hosted its bi-annual voter registration drive, sponsored by the League of Women Voters.

18-year-old students were registered in their government classes and during lunchtime. The school hosts a second registration drive in the spring for the second wave of students who become eligible.

History teacher Robin Stewart says many of her students don’t realize they need to register until it’s too late, or don’t realize they need to register at all. “We’re getting kids more engaged, and they get to be part of the process,” said Stewart. “So many times, kids don’t feel like they can make a difference…and they need to realize every vote does matter.”

Last year, Stewart says Mount Vernon registered about 50 percent of its eligible students; a record for the high school.