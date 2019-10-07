Mount Pleasant Baptist Church hosts Annual Health Fair

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — For the ninth year, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church held true to one of their missions of helping the community in tangible ways by hosting their annual health fair.

This year, former Washington Redskins player, Darnerian McCants, hosted a fitness informational session to inspire community members to prioritize their health.

“What I try to get people to understand is that health and fitness is a lifestyle,” said McCants. “It’s not temporary, it’s something you have to do for the rest of your life in order to maintain your health.”

The health fair also featured free health screenings, blood pressure tests as well as dental screenings. Community members attended sessions and obtained information about health practices that can benefit their lives.

In order to sustain good health, McCants encouraged attendees to take what they learned at the health expo and not only adjust their lifestyle, but to also to be committed.

“It cannot be temporary. It has to be all day every day and consistent,” he explained.

Attendees also learned how to fight health busters such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer, stress and anxiety.