Motorcyclist struck by oncoming vehicle pronounced dead

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department announced a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Loisdale Road and Loisdale Court.

Officers found a motorcyclist with severe injuries at the scene of the incident. The motorcyclist, Wayne Marbury, a 66-year-old Woodbridge man, was struck by an oncoming vehicle. Marbury was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.