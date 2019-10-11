Motorcyclist struck and killed on Fairfax County Parkway

CLIFTON, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County detectives are investigating a fatal crash involving the driver of a Nissan Maxima and a motorcycle on the Fairfax County Parkway on Thursday, just before 8 o’clock.

Police say the driver was traveling northbound and was attempting to make a left onto Popes Head Rd. on a flashing yellow signal. When the light turned green, the driver pulled into the intersection and struck a man who was traveling southbound on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. The victim was thrown off his motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the motorcyclist was speeding. Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.