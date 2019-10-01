Motorcyclist seriously injured in Rt. 1031 crash

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Stephens City man was charged with failure to yield right of way after Virginia State Police said he collided with a motorcyclist traveling south on Rt. 1031 on Saturday.
According to police, around 12:40 p.m. Dylan Jewell, 19, was making a left turn in his car onto Rt. 642 from Rt. 647 when he struck the 21-year-old motorcyclist. The man was flown to Inova Fairfax with serious injuries. Jewell was uninjured.
The crash is still under investigation.
