Motorcyclist seriously injured in Rt. 1031 crash

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MGN Online

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Stephens City man was charged with failure to yield right of way after Virginia State Police said he collided with a motorcyclist traveling south on Rt. 1031 on Saturday.

According to police, around 12:40 p.m. Dylan Jewell, 19, was making a left turn in his car onto Rt. 642 from Rt. 647 when he struck the 21-year-old motorcyclist. The man was flown to Inova Fairfax with serious injuries. Jewell was uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories