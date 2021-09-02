Motorcyclist in hospital following high-speed chase on Dulles Toll Road

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A traffic stop on the Dulles Greenway resulted in a high-speed chase on Thursday morning.

A Virginia State Police trooper first tried to pull over a motorcyclist around 9:42 a.m. for speeding. Police said that the motorcycle was driving at 84 mph in a 55 mph zone. The man drove away “at an excessive speed” after refusing to stop.

The tropper followed the motorcycle east onto the Dulles Toll Road in a chase with speeds reaching 130 mph.

The motorcyclist suddenly braked just inside Fairfax County. Police said the trooper was not able to stop and hit the motorcycle. The man was wearing a helmet and is being treated at Inova Fairfax Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Police said that the crash and subsequent chase are both under investigation.