Mother arrested after a child swallowed illegal drugs

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM)– A woman is behind bars after a child swallowed drugs after leaving him attended. Taylor Fisher is the woman who was arrested on the scene.

Police said they received a call about an unconscious child on Friday in Woodbridge, Virginia.

When officers arrived they started CPR on the child until rescue units arrived. The child was taken to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Upon further investigation, detectives found ammunition and more illegal drugs in the home. Detectives also arrested these two men who – James Fisher and Joseph Fisher lived in the home as well. The victim along with another child was taken into child protective custody. Taylor was additionally charged with child neglect, and joseph was additionally charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.