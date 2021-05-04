More victims come forward with sexual assault allegations against Herndon massage therapist

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — Two weeks ago, WDVM reported on a sexual assault arrest by a massage therapist Zachary Nelson Guzman Orellana. As of Tuesday, the Herndon Police Department announced more victims have come forward, leading to another arrest on additional charges.

“The Herndon Police Department announced Mr. Guzman’s initial arrest about two weeks ago now and since then, multiple victims have come forward and these victims coming forward led us to get additional charges leading to today’s arrest which were on charges of aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration,” said HPD spokesperson Lisa Herndon.

The Leesburg Police Department arrested the man on the Herndon Police Department’s warrants after more victims came forward.

HPD said it is working with victim advocates from Fairfax County’s victim services division to support current victims and additional victims if more come forward.

The police department asks, if you have any information on this case or are a victim, please call HPD at 703-435-6846.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories