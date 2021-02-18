More than half of Virginia’s inmates are vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Corrections (DOC) has administered a COVID-19 vaccine to more than 50% of its inmates.

Over 13,000 inmates and 6,000 staff have received the first of two Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. All inmates who receive their first dose are scheduled to receive the second dose four weeks out. So far, 3,000 inmates have received their second dose.

In a statement, Virginia DOC director Harold Clarke said, “Vaccinating DOC staff and inmates makes the whole community safer. Not only are our staff going into the community each day, but sometimes people forget that if an inmate gets very sick with COVID and has to be hospitalized, that inmate is occupying a community hospital bed. Inmates are a part of their local communities.”

In January, the average inmate population was 23,811. Taking the COVID-19 vaccine is voluntary.