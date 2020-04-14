RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As of Monday, 467 coronavirus patients have been discharged from the hospital, according to the Virginia Hospital and Health Association.
While the Virginia Department of Health has reported there have been 903 hospitalizations as a result of the coronavirus, the VHHA reports that only 765 patients are currently hospitalized for it.
These numbers are part of the VHHA’s new dashboard that has the latest numbers on information like how many hospitalized patients are waiting on their COVID-19 test results and the current number of confirmed coronavirus cases in hospitals.
These numbers help shows how many patients are in recovery or have recovered.
Here are the latest numbers:
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Shepherd Football alum, Billy Brown, named to D2Football.com All-Decade team
- This day in sports: George Mikan leads Minneapolis Lakers to earn team’s first finals title in 1949
- More than 460 coronavirus patients have been discharged from the hospital in Virginia
- Watch Live: Trump, top officials debate when to reopen the economy
- Long-term quarantine leading to DIY hair care