More than 460 coronavirus patients have been discharged from the hospital in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As of Monday, 467 coronavirus patients have been discharged from the hospital, according to the Virginia Hospital and Health Association.

While the Virginia Department of Health has reported there have been 903 hospitalizations as a result of the coronavirus, the VHHA reports that only 765 patients are currently hospitalized for it.

These numbers are part of the VHHA’s new dashboard that has the latest numbers on information like how many hospitalized patients are waiting on their COVID-19 test results and the current number of confirmed coronavirus cases in hospitals.

These numbers help shows how many patients are in recovery or have recovered.

Here are the latest numbers:

