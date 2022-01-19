More Snow: VDOT, Dominion Energy prepare ahead of Thursday’s storm

A motorist leaves wiper blades exposed in anticipation of heavy snowfall in Southwest Roanoke City on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Roanoke, Va. (AP Photo/Don Petersen)

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Virginia is bracing itself again for another snowstorm on Thursday.

The predicted snowfall won’t be as harsh as previous storms — only 2-3 inches” are expected — but the Virginia Department of Transportation says drivers can expect a slow start to their morning.

“The timing does concern us a bit because it could be falling during that early morning commute on Thursday, so we’re definitely going to have folks out there,” said Ken Slack, VDOT communications specialist.

Slack says VDOT will also be focusing its efforts on well-traveled roads and highways.

“We’re putting a few extra resources on the interstates, on 81 and 66,” said Slack. “We know those get a lot of traffic during those early morning hours as people are heading to work.”

Meanwhile, Dominion Energy has crews on the ground, ready to respond. Peggy Fox, Dominion Energy spokesperson, says the heavy, wet snow from previous storms is causing concern for more potential down trees and lines.

“We saw some come down this past week that we believe could have been weakened earlier storm,” said Fox.

Restoration efforts for power outages and downed lines can take longer, depending on location and accessibility.

“Sometimes lines run through backyards,” said Fox. “Those outages take more time because we have to send in our people on foot. They can’t get bucket trucks back there. This is in part why it does take a little longer to come up with our estimated times of restoration.”

Customers can track and report power outages on Dominion Energy’s website.