More job opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — A nonprofit that hires people with intellectual and developmental disabilities has officially opened its second location in Leesburg, opening employment opportunities to even more people in Northern Virginia.

“I officially started on April 29, 2019 at 9 o’clock in the morning and since then I have been working really hard to be the best farmer I can be,” said Ian, an autistic employee at a Farm Less Ordinary, at Friday’s ribbon cutting. “Because after five or six months of farm work I have now raised over $2,000 on farming, so thank you very much for letting me have this opportunity to work for you guys.”

Founded in 2014, A Farm Less Ordinary teaches its employees farming skills and pays them minimum wage or higher for their work. Many of their employees are from Loudoun County and travel a total of 90 minutes to get to and from their current location in Bluemont.

“Having a location in Loudoun will allow us to have more growers; for them to be spending more time at work and less time traveling, and hopefully have a bigger team next year,” said board president Valerie Beaudoin.