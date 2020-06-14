More Fairfax park facilities open under phase two guidelines

All openings are bases on CDC guidelines, state mandates and guidance from local health officials

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– The Fairfax County Park Authority have opened additional amenities to the public as the region moves into phase two of Governor Northam’s Forward Virginia plan.

Officials said openings include, athletic fields, basketball courts, dog parks, Marinas, mini golf and much more. RECenters and other park authority facilities such as nature centers, pools and historic sites remain closed currently.

Restrooms – Permanent outdoor restrooms and portable restrooms will open systemwide. We encourage visitors to bring hand sanitizer since these facilities are often without running water.

Picnic Shelters – Shelters within parks will open for permitted use with 50% capacity of regular occupancy limits, not to exceed 50 people.

Playgrounds – Playgrounds will open systemwide including Clemyjontri Park and Chessie’s Big Backyard at Lee District Park. There is no special cleaning, visitors should use at their own risk and must adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Officials said all openings are bases on CDC guidelines, state mandates and guidance from local health officials.