More data centers may be underway in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William Supervisors want to expand targeted areas for data center development.

The Board of Supervisors is considering initiating a policy change around the data center opportunity zone overlay district. The county staff plans to ask the board for permission to examine ways it can expand in the area in which data centers are allowed, however historically they’re known for taking up lots of lands and providing few jobs.

In a statement, Pete Candland, Supervisor said, “Make no mistake, we are currently in the middle of the fight to protect the very existence of our rural and historic areas from the complete takeover of data centers. Unfortunately, the democrat majority seems laser-focused on selling out our most treasured areas to the data center developers.”

According to county officials, supervisors will have to decide if they want the work done in-house or through a consultant. Updating the district with county staff would take around 18 months, but not begin until after the Comprehensive Plan is updated. Using a consultant would take six to nine months and work could start immediately.