More arrests made in Warren County armed robbery

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Additional arrests have been made in an armed robbery investigation in Warren County.

Jonathan Robinson, 20, of Front Royal, Virginia, and Kirstin Carroll, 18, of Strasburg, Virginia, were arrested in connection to a robbery which occurred in early June on Quiet Hollow Way.

Robinson was arrested on July 1 and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, while Carroll was arrested on July 2 and charged with possession of stolen property, and principal in the second degree to commit robbery.

“Principal in the second degree is essentially, ‘she was there, she did not do anything to stop the crime from occurring or did not contact the local authorities,” said Sgt. Daniel Maxfield of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. “Additionally she did something to further the crime.”

Of the five people charged, only Robinson was released on bond.