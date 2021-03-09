Monoclonal antibody infusions reduces chance of hospitalization for COVID-19 positive people

Patients only need one dose, which takes about 30 to 60 minutes to administer.

LANSDOWNE, Va. (WDVM) — The Inova Health System is spreading the word about a COVID-19 treatment that can reduce hospitalization rates or severe sickness for people in high-risk categories.

It’s called a monoclonal antibody infusion and the Director of Inova Loudoun Hospital’s Emergency Room, Dr. Edward Puccio, says physicians have used it for decades to treat other ailments: Chron’s Disease, arthritis, psoriasis, migraines and cancer.

Since it was authorized for emergency use to treat COVID-19, Inova has administered 1,000 doses and hasn’t observed any adverse reactions.

Monoclonal antibodies inactivate the coronavirus, decrease the viral load, and decrease penetration into cells. It’s used for patients over 12-years-old with high BMI, congenital heart or lung disease, or hypertension.

It can be administered to anyone over 65. Puccio says monoclonal antibodies reduced the chance of hospitalization and severe illness from 9 percent to 3 percent for those in high-risk categories.

And it’s best not to wait. If you have a positive test at an Inova emergency room, the dose is administered in 30 to 60 minutes. Doctors will monitor for an hour afterward for any side effects.

If you have a positive test outside an Inova facility, Puccio suggests talking to your doctor (or self-referring) to an Inova infusion clinic. The number to self-refer is 571-472-4502.