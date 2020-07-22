Mobile Hope helps homeless youth during COVID-19

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County’s Mobile Hope is helping an influx of homeless youth during the COVID-19 crisis.

CEO and founder Donna Fortier says she has helped over 82,000 family members since the COVID pandemic began in March.

The van visits 22 towns within Loudoun County, sharing supplied with homeless youth who need food, clothing and baby products.

Fortier says that she hopes the community is aware of the homelessness within Loudoun County, especially during coronavirus.

