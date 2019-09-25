Mobile app speeds process of airport customs inspections

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Getting through Customs at Dulles International Airport is now easier and less time-consuming thanks to a mobile app.

By using Airside Mobile’s mobile passport app, passengers can initiate their inspection process by submitting passport information and answering inspection-related questions before reaching a customs checkpoint. Officials say the app will improve a traveler’s experience without compromising the critical border security mission.

“The benefit is speed and facilitation. We’re able to process more people faster while still holding on to the posture that we need to keep the country safe at the borders,” said Customs and Border Patrol Officer, Christopher Downing.

The app is currently available at 25 airports and three seaports.