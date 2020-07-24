Missing Winchester woman found dead, suspect charged in her murder

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A Winchester woman was found dead one day after she was reported missing.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia said they have a suspect in her murder. The victim, Sarah Curran, was reported “missing and possibly in danger” by the Winchester Police Department on July 22.
Her body was found in the area near a campsite for homeless people at 706 Baker Lane on Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said.
Police identified the suspect in Curran’s murder as 25-year-old Larry Mullenax.
He has been charged with second degree murder, police said. His arrest comes after suspect interviews, witness statements and alleged evidence.
