Miss Apple Blossom Pageant to be held in September

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival coordinators are already announcing events for the 95th festival.

The Miss Apple Blossom Pageant will be held on September 18 at 7 p.m. at First Christian Church. The winner will be the hostess for the 95th festival and will be named at the festival theme announcement later this year. She will also compete at the Miss Virginia Association of Fairs pageant.

Anyone interested in applying can go to www.thebloom.com to download the application.