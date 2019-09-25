Victims come out with sexual assault allegations at former daycare

Thomas Elwood was arrested Wednesday after three victims came forward with sexual assault allegations.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A 35-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and facing eight felony charges after sexual assault accusations from juvenile victims at a former in-home daycare.

Thomas Elwood, of Annandale, is facing charges of rape, sexual battery and abduction with intent to defile for alleged crimes that occurred at Happy Land Daycare located at the 6400 block of Holy Oak Drive. Police said Elwood was a resident of the home in which the daycare was operating out of.

Detectives are investigating crimes from a timespan of 1999-2012 at the daycare. Detectives said they found paperwork that he may have been employed at the daycare sometime in 2010. The daycare cared for kids between eight weeks to 12 years old. According to police, the victims specifically named Elwood.

The daycare shut down shortly after Elwood was arrested in 2012 for similar crimes that happened in 2002, which Elwood was convicted for, police said. Elwood is on active probation.

Captain Thea Pirnat, Commander of the Major Crimes Division at the Fairfax County Police Department gave details on the investigation late Wednesday afternoon.

Since three additional victims came forward this year, after his previous sexual battery conviction, police believe there may be more victims. This is a developing story.