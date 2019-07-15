Minnieland teacher arrested for allegedly assaulting 4-year-old

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A Minnieland Academy teacher in has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 4-year-old girl.

Syeda Ali, 27, was charged with assault and battery.

The alleged child abuse happened on July 5 at the Minnieland Academy located on the 14900 block of Feeder Lane. Police said the teacher was caring for the 4-year-old victim, when Ali threw her to the ground. Police said a witness saw her picking the victim up by her ankles and dropping her onto the ground, causing the child to hit her head. The child was taken to the hospital for care by her parents who were notified and then the police were called.

Ali was released on an unsecured bond and fired from Minnieland Academy.