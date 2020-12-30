Minnesota man detained at Dulles International Airport for using false passport to evade warrants

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials say they arrested and charged a man Monday who arrived on a flight from Qatar after facial recognition technology found that the man did not match the face on his passport.

Officials say Ali Yassin Mohamed, 25, hoped to travel into the U.S. undetected by using his brother’s passport. Mohamed has outstanding arrest warrants from Ramsey County, Minnesota for drug and ammunition possession charges.

Officials say Simplified Arrival facial comparison technology detected a “mismatch” between Mohamed and the passport he presented. Mohamed was then referred to a secondary examination, where he reportedly admitted to CBP officers that he used the wrong passport.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia will prosecute Mohamed on impostor charges.

“Posing as someone else when attempting to enter the United States is a serious violation of U.S. immigration law and has very serious consequences, such as criminal prosecution in this case,” said Keith Fleming, Acting Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office.

“This is a great example of how our officers use their law enforcement experience coupled with biometric facial comparison to detect the entry of impostors deliberately masquerading as lawful travelers,” said Fleming.

CBP says it has used facial biometrics to prevent more than 300 imposters from illegally entering the United States by using genuine travel documents that were issued to other people since September 2018.