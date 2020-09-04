Minnesota man accused of vehicular homicide arrested at Dulles before flying to Somalia

Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Minnesota man at Washington Dulles International Airport on August 28, 2020, who was wanted for criminal vehicular homicide. (CBP File Photo)

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — A 34-year-old man from Minnesota was arrested for vehicular homicdie while trying to go to Somalia through Washington Dulles International Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says Sharif Maye was arrested August 28 when officers noticed there was a warrant for his arrest.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota confirmed with CBP that Maye was the suspect accused of vehicular homicide in Minnesota. CBP says he was trying to board a flight from Washington Dulles International Airport to Turkey, with his final destination as Somalia.

Maye was arrested at the departure gate before he was turned over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police officers.

“This arrest illustrates how Customs and Border Protection’s unique border security mission supports our law enforcement partners by intercepting wanted fugitives allegedly fleeing prosecution and returning them to face their charges,” said Casey Durst, CBP’s Director of Field Operations in Baltimore in a press release.

