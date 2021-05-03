Minimum wage increases to $9.50 an hour in Virginia

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Workers in Virginia who earn minimum wage can now see an increase, going from $7.25 an hour to now $9.50.

The increase to $9.50 was originally set to take place in January, but Governor Ralph Northam delayed it due to economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. For 12 years minimum wage has been $7.25, but even with the increase some Fairfax residents say it’s not enough.

Semaj Smith, Resident said, “If it hasn’t been raised since 2009 that’s more than 10 years, and to only raise it two dollars when the cost of living keeps going up and up that’s not sustainable.”

The minimum wage will increase again in January to $11 an hour and in 2022 to $12 an hour. Northam said he hopes to see workers make $15 an hour by 2026.