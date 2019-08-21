Miniature horses allowed to fly as service animals

CLIFTON, Va. (WDVM)–You may see an unusual animal on your next flight. That’s because the U.S. Department of Transportation is now allowing miniature horses to fly as services animals.

Under a new set of guidelines, miniature horses, like cats and dogs, are now able to fly as service animals in all cabins of commercial airplanes.

Miniature horses are best known for serving as a guide animal where they help guide someone who is blind or has visual impairments. Some say they also work well as an emotional support.

“Horses really give a sense of calm and peace to be able to have that creature with you that’s non-judgmental. That really allows people to be their true selves and start interacting and building a bond with horses that they can then carry over into building relationships with people,” said Olivia Taylor, Program Director for Northern Virginia Therapeutic Riding.

Officials say airlines are still allowed to reject animals if they are deemed too “large, dirty, or dangerous.”