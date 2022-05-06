VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were taken to the hospital on Thursday after a military helicopter made a “hard landing” at Fort Story in Virginia Beach.

A Public Affairs Officer (PAO) confirmed the landing to 10 On Your Side. The incident happened Thursday afternoon, but the PAO could not confirm when.

Three people were taken to a local hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not made immediately clear. As of Friday morning, one person remained hospitalized.

10 On Your Side spoke off-camera to folks who work on base. They tell us they felt their building shake when the helicopter landed.

Chopper 10 flew above the scene Thursday evening. A black and red tarp was covering the damage. Some pieces of debris were scattered on the pavement.

The PAO repeatedly used the term hard landing. In a hard landing the pilot still has total or partial control of an aircraft, opposed to a crash where this is an uncontrolled descent.

Ft. Story in Virginia Beach on May 5, 2022. (Chopper 10 image)

Ft. Story in Virginia Beach on May 5, 2022. (Chopper 10 image)

Ft. Story in Virginia Beach on May 5, 2022. (Chopper 10 image)

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.