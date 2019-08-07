Middletown teacher named Frederick County Teacher of the Year

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — As Frederick County Public Schools gear up for another school year, administrators kicked off the school year by announcing the county’s teacher of the year.

At the County’s convocation ceremony Wednesday, the Superintendent of Schools David Sovine named Middletown Elementary School teacher Caroline Sanner as Frederick County’s Teacher of the Year.

The fourth grade teacher was up against 20 other educators in the county for the award, including finalists Brooke Marker, a first grade teacher at Bass-Hoover Elementary School and Connie Van Sickler, the school counselor at Orchard View Elementary School.

At the ceremony, Sanner thanked her fellow educators and shared a few thoughts before the school year officially begins.

“It’s quite empowering to know that right now, within these four walls, are hundreds of individuals who all have the same goal in mind and that goal is success for all students,” Sanner said. “However, success doesn’t look the same for all students and the road to success won’t look the same for all students. But through reflection, collaboration, discussion and supporting one another, we all get one step closer to our ultimate goal.”

Sanner will face off with other teachers in the Commonwealth for Virginia’s Teacher of the Year award in the fall.