Middletown excited about holiday celebrations this year with Friday tree lighting

Middletown, Va. Mayor, Charles Harbaugh IV (left) speaks with local student Alivia Carper and her mom about Friday’s 4 p.m. lighting of the Christmas tree.

MIDDLETOWN, Va. (WDVM) — It will be worth heading over to Middletown, Virginia after your Black Friday shopping for the 4 p.m. lighting of their Christmas tree.

With COVID restrictions, the town was limited in a public celebration to kick off the holiday season last year.

Restaurants in town are donating food for the tree-lighting ceremony. There will be musicians, presents for the kids and those on break from school are super excited to be on hand at the Reliance Road gathering spot just past the McDonald’s off Interstate 81.

“I love being in Middletown,” says local school student Alivia Carper, who will help with lighting the Christmas tree. “There’s Thanksgiving. There are cookies with Santa and there are bonfires. And just to hang out with my friends. I love the kids opening up the presents. It’s really fun.”

Says Charles Harbaugh IV, Middletown’s mayor, “we’re looking forward to coming back to the celebrations that we know and love here in Middletown and we can’t wait to see everybody at the tree lighting ceremony.”

And Middletown is welcoming a special guest for the tree-lighting: 1982 NFL most valuable player Mark Moseley will be kicking off the holiday ceremony.