RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Daniel Garith Ebinger, 25, pled guilty in Middlesex County Circuit Court on Wednesday to multiple child exploitation charges.

The guilty offenses included one count of internet solicitation of a minor, one count of possession of child pornography, first offense, and nine counts of possession of child pornography, second or subsequent offense.

Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey W. Shaw sentenced Ebinger to seven years of active imprisonment with an additional 98 years suspended.

Upon his release, Ebinger will be placed on supervised probation and be required to register as a sex offender in any jurisdiction where he lives or works.

“I am proud of my team for successfully prosecuting this case and ensuring that justice was served,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “The Office of the Attorney General has no tolerance for crimes against children and will not stop prosecuting these cases to the fullest extent of the law.”

Ebinger was originally caught in 2019 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children discovered that an individual had uploaded child pornography to various internet accounts and solicited sexually explicit images online from minors on multiple occasions, beginning in 2014.

Detectives with the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children identified the online predator as Ebinger after an undercover detective posed as a 15-year-old girl.

When Ebinger discovered he was talking to a 15-year-old he continued to engage in a sexually charged conversation with them.

Officers then executed a search warrant at Ebinger’s Middlesex residence where they seized the electronic devices used to conduct the criminal activity.

Forensic examination of those devices revealed that Ebigner had saved approximately 200 images of child pornography. He admitted to his crimes during questioning.