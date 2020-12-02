Middleburg spreads out holiday celebration in place of parade

MIDDLEBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of long-held holiday celebrations across the country, including the Middleburg Christmas Parade. This year the Virginia town innovated to celebrate the holidays to spread holiday cheer over the month of December, minimizing exposure risk.

For the first three Saturdays of December — December 5, 12 and 19 – the town will host horse-drawn carriage rides. Rides require advanced reservations at the city’s dedicated holiday website and are $20 a ride for up to four people.

On the weekends, Middleburg will host live musicians on Washington Street, the main street of the town.

Middleburg officials also encourage residents and tourists to visit the towns various small businesses and diversity of restaurants. The town says some retailers will carry specially-designed holiday items that include the town’s new logo.

Two local businesses, Scruffy’s Ice Cream Parlor at 6 W. Washington St. and Market Salamander at 200 W. Washington St., will provide complimentary hot cocoa to visitors.

The town also decorated its business district with lit and decorated Christmas trees to compliment the main attraction: a 65-foot Christmas tree at 12 North Madison st.

In the spirit of the giving season, Middleburg partnered with BAC Dumpsters, Trinity Episcopal Church, Safeway, and other local businesses to organize a food drive for Seven Loaves Services, a food pantry based in Middleburg.

Middleburg officials ask residents and visitors to donate non-perishable goods for the food drive. Drop-off locations will be provided throughout the town, with a special drop-off in the Safeway parking lot on December 12 and 13.

For more information on the town’s holiday celebrations, Middleburg has a holiday website.